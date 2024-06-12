Saline Area Players Host Annual Meeting and Picnic

The Saline Area Players will hold their annual meeting and picnic from 11:30 a.m. to 1:20 p.m., Saturday, June 22, at the home of Sara and Eric Honsowetz, 8400 Weber Road, Saline.

All people interested in Saline's community theater group are invited to attend.

The event includes a short business meeting and election at around 11:40 a.m. The picnic includes hot dogs, hamburgers, other goodies and drinks. Bring a dish to pass.

For more information contact Saline Area Players President Lori Zupan at 734-904-1874 or loriz@tsshome.com.

