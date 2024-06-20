DTE is Offering Saline 10 Trees if Enough Customers Sign up for Carbon Offset Porgram

DTE is offering to plant 10 trees in Saline if 100 Washtenaw County customers enroll in a carbon offset program.

Here's how it works. The CleanVision Natural Gas Balance program enables residential and small business customers to sign up at a cost of $4-$16 a month. DTE uses that money to "neutralize" carbon emissions by planting trees and investing in rewables.

Molly Luempert-Coy, a regional manager and community liaison for DTE, said that DTE has planted more than 50,000 trees. In addition, DTE is working with a landfill in Canton and a wastewater treatment facility in Grand Rapids on renewable natural gas.

Community incentive programs have been conducted in Ann Arbor, East Grand Rapids, Muskegon and Dearborn.

"If the enrollment goal is reached within the campaign period, 10 trees will be planted in an agreed-upon location for the community to enjoy," Luempert-Coy said.

The program is expected to launch in July.

DTE's foundation has already donated 20 trees to the city. Luempert-Coy said she's already talked with DPW Director Larry Sirls and Parks and Rec Director Sunshine Lambert about locations for the trees. She said she learned weather has taken a toll on the city's trees in recent years.

For more information about the program, click here.

More News from Saline