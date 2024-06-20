Liebherr Aerospace Seeks Tax Break for Expansion of Saline Campus

Liebherr Aerospace is seeking a 12-year tax break for a 35,000-square-foot expansion of its campus.

The $9.9 million investment at 1465A Woodland Drive is expected to create 24 new jobs within two years of completion - with the average wage expected to exceed 150 percent of state minimum wage. The expansion will accommodate needed capacity for growing heat exchange recoring and land gear overhaul business.

The IFT would be for 50 percent of taxes.

In terms of meeting the public interest, the project is expected to increase the tax base, provide new employment and finance public infrastructure.

The city only grants tax breaks on real property. About $9 million of the investment in real property. Personal property is not eligible for a tax abatement in the city.

The city held a public hearing on the tax abatement at Monday's council meeting. There were no comments.

City council is expected to take action the request in July.

The city also granted Liebherr a tax break in 2016.

More News from Saline