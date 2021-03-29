COVID-19: 2 Deaths, 11 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County Since Friday, Positivity Rises

Two more Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19 since Friday, according to data updated Monday by the Washtenaw County Health Department. 243 county residents have now died with COVID-19.

The health department data also showed 11 more hospitalizations since Friday. 344 county residents have tested positive since Friday.

State data showed the positivity rate rising to 8.86 percent in Washtenaw County, the highest daily figure since early January.

State data on care homes showed no new cases among staff or residents at Evangelical Homes, Storypoint or Linden Square.

The Saline Area Schools district's weekly COVID-19 dashboard was not updated as of 5 p.m., Monday.

According to state data, the positivity rate in Michigan climbed to 15.64 percent. It was just the second time the rate has climbed over 15 percent since testing ramped up last summer. The state reported 8,202 cases over the last two days. Michigan reported eight more COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total to 16,034.

In Michigan's hospitals, the number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds jumped by 65 to 459. The number of COVID-19 patients receiving treatment with ventilators increased by 26 to 159. There were 20 pediatric patients with COVID-19.