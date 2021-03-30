POLICE: Date Goes Wrong, Woman Steals Vehicle, Flees Police

A bad date turned into an expensive proposition for a Saline man and legal trouble for an Ypsilanti woman.

The Clark Street man connected with the woman on a dating app. She took a Lyft ride (driving service) to Saline on March 28.

According to Saline Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik, when the date apparently didn't go well, she took the man's keys and stole his 2016 silver Kia. When the man realized his keys and vehicle were stolen, he called police.

The story doesn't end there.

While police were interviewing the victim, dispatch notified police his Kia had been found in Ann Arbor - with flattened tires.

When the woman left Saline, she picked up a friend. Then she was spotted by Michigan State Police, who began pursuit of the vehicle. The 34-year-old woman continued to flee police. More police got involved and they used tire spikes and flattened several tires of the fleeing vehicle. The woman continued on for a short time before stopping near Packard Street and Crestland Drive. Police detained both the driver and passenger but the driver was transported to the hospital by Huron Valley Ambulance. When Michigan State Police tried to reach the woman at the hospital, she was already gone.

Deputy Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Saline Police will seek a warrant for the suspect's arrest on the vehicle theft. It will be up to Michigan State Police to pursue a charge for fleeing and eluding.