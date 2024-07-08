Avery Michowski Makes Dean's List at Presbyterian College
CLINTON, SC -- Avery Michowski of Saline was named to Presbyterian College's Dean's List for the Spring 2024 semester for outstanding academic achievement.
Inspired by the motto, "While We Live, We Serve," Presbyterian College celebrates an enduring culture of academic rigor, honor, and service worthy of being "America's Innovative Service College."
PC provides students of all faiths, identities, and backgrounds with a transformative education that equips them for impactful careers and empowers them to serve as powerful forces for positive community and world change. PC's distinctive approach uses innovative service as a tool of self-discovery, an amplifier of problem-solving skills, and a catalyst of curiosity. A PC education offers students a real-life proving ground to practice the grace-driven art and science of changing lives.
