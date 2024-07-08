Margie Raupp Graduated from Baldwin Wallace University with a Bachelor of Music: Voice Performance

BEREA, OH -- Margie Raupp of Saline, a graduate of Saline High School, graduated from Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, with a Bachelor of Music: Voice Performance.

While the reverberations of COVID-19 have faded, Baldwin Wallace University's 174th Commencement exercises noted how the pandemic shaped the college experience for students who completed high school when the pandemic upended the world.

With in-person high school graduation ceremonies canceled that spring, the pomp and pageantry celebrating the BW Class of 2024 on Saturday, May 4, was a first for 638 graduates earning bachelor's and master's degrees.

The Class of 2024 also heard a keynote address by Glenn Barrett '71, founder and CEO of OrthoLite, Inc. The globally acclaimed leader of the high-performance footwear manufacturer, including an innovative, comfortable and sustainable insole used by the world's most iconic shoe brands, applauded the grads for their resilience since ending high school and entering college in uncertain times.

More News from Saline