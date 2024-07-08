Ian Balint Makes Dean's List at Albion College

ALBION, MI -- Saline student Ian Balint was named to Albion College's Dean's List for the Spring 2024 semester.

Albion College's Dean's List recognizes students who achieve a 3.5 or better GPA while taking four graded courses.

Balint is majoring in marketing management with a minor in sports communication. Balint is a resident of Saline and is a graduate of Saline High School.

Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective. The College is a leader in preparing students to anticipate, solve, and prevent problems in order to improve the human and global condition. Albion immerses students in the creation and processing of knowledge, and graduates skilled architects of societal change, active citizens, and future leaders. The College is dedicated to the highest quality in undergraduate education and is committed to diversity as a core institutional value.

More News from Saline