Mary Lou Jones, Wife and Mother, Worked as Nurse

Mary Lou Jones, 82, of Saline, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 with her family by her side.

Mary Lou was born on October 5, 1938 to the late Joseph Lowell Burgess and Lillian Gertrude (Taylor). Mary Lou has 3 children, Sherry Lynn Fink of Ypsilanti, Pamela Lil (Steve) Snider of Grass Lake, and the late Robert Franklin Meadows. Also survived by her 2 step sons, Keith (Heather) Jones of Manchester and Kevin (Jennifer) Jones of Manchester; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gary Jones.

Mary Lou was an LPN and a member of the Women of the Moose, Lincoln Seniors, Milan Seniors, Pittsfield Seniors, Easter Star, Beta Sigma Phi, Red Hats, and Hilo Hobos, which her and her late husband loved to camp.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Family will receive friends from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 2:00 P.M. At the funeral home, capacity will be limited and masks and social distancing will be required. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Marylou, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.