Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program Applications Due July 18

The sixth annual Saline Community Fair Ambassador Scholarship Program will be accepting applications until July 18, 2024. This program provides up to four high school students with the opportunity to represent the fair and assist with various activities, as well as $200 scholarships, community service opportunities and leadership experience. Applicants must be in grades 9-12 as of September 2024 and selection will be based on the application, resume and interview to be held in late July or early August. Ambassadors may be eligible to serve up to two terms. The recipients will be introduced at the fair on August 28th. The ambassador application and complete information is posted on the Saline Community Fair website at www.salinefair.org under forms and downloads. Don’t miss out on this opportunity.

More News from Saline