Ain't Dead Yet Brings Classic Rock to Downtown Saline Thursday

Get ready for some classic rock in downtown Saline.

Ain't Dead Yet performs at the Salty Summer Sounds free concert series at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 11.

The show takes place in the parking lot across from Carrigan Cafe (the one that hosts the Saline Farmers Market.

Thursday's show is the first for Ain't Dead Yet in the series presented by Saline Main Street.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TkPJ15_uwj0&list=PLUvQxbnYgRx-G7Kws24YD… -->

The weather forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a temperature of 79 degrees.

More News from Saline