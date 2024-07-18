Saline Township Board Discusses Fall Clean-up & Battery Storage Facility

The Saline Township Board took care of its regular business at its August meeting. Two discussion items took up the majority of the one hour and fifteen-minute meeting.

Robert F. Zimmerman

Robert Zimmerman introduced himself to the board as a candidate in the August 6, 2024 Republican primary election for Washtenaw County Treasurer. Zimmerman said the current treasurer is not running for reelection and he hopes to represent the Republican Party in the November election. He reported that he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPS) and has an MBA-Finance degree.

Saline Township Clean-Up

Mary Gumtow, Recycle Coordinator for Saline Township, updated the board on the Saline Township Clean-up scheduled for Saturday, 09-14-24 from 8 a.m. – 1:55 p.m. She reported the township will have two trucks onsite at the township hall on Braun Road to accept recyclable items from township residents.

Ms. Gumtow said the township will apply for a state grant, which will offset up to 50 percent of the township’s costs. She asked for clarification from the board about accepting tires. After some discussion, the board agreed to the following limits on tire recycling:

Car/pick-up tires -- 4 off-rim $$2.50/per tire; on-rim $3.50/per tire

Semit tires – 4 off-rim - $15/per tire; on-rim $17 per tire

Tractor tires – 2 $20/per tire

Oversized tires (front loaders) – 2 $20/ per tire

Skid tires – 4 off-rim $8.00 per tire; on-rim $10/ per tire

Andelina Farms

Dan Cabage, Consulting Engineer for Saline Township, reported that marking the left-turn lane on US-12 has been completed, improving safety for motorists and residents in the development. Cabage also reported that road repairs in Phase III have also been completed.

Battery Storage Facilities

There was robust discussion around the proposed battery storage facility by Jupiter Power. Fred Lucas, township consulting attorney, reported that he had been contacted by Jupiter Power seeking a meeting with the board to discuss a compromise around the set-back requirements. The current setback requirement by the township is 600 feet, which Jupiter Power says makes it impossible for them to move forward with the proposed battery storage facility.

Lucas reported that Jupiter has proposed a setback of 300 feet, which is still substantially more than what will be allowed by the State of Michigan when the state law goes into effect on Nov. 1 The current state setback requirement is set at 50 feet.

Lucas told the board that it would be beneficial for them to talk with Jupiter to see what they are willing to agree to. “It would be to the board’s advantage to talk with Jupiter. When the state law goes into effect, the township will have no say in what the storage facility will look like,” Lucas said. “300 feet is a lot more than 50 feet and you can request that Jupiter surround the storage facility with gravel or concrete, something non-flammable, to help mitigate the spread in the event of fire.”

Township Supervisor Jim Marion said he didn’t want a battery storage facility near his property. Mr. Lucas responded, “it doesn’t matter what you want or don’t want, when the state takes over you will have no say.”

The township board agreed to try to facilitate a meeting with the board and the planning commission with Jupiter to discuss the proposed battery storage facility.

The meeting was adjourned at 8:15 p.m. The Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 6 but that conflicts with the local primary election so the township hall will not be available to host the meeting. The Planning Commission will either find an alternative site to meet or change the meeting date. The next township board meeting will be at 7 p.m., Aug. 14 at the township hall.

