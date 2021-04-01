COVID-19: 1 Death, 5 Hospitalizations and 139 Positives in Washtenaw County

The 244th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated on the health department's website.

5 more county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19 and 139 positive tests were recorded, according to the daily data update. State data showed the fluctuating positivity rate in Washtenaw County falling to 2.8 percent, down from 5.94 percent yesterday,

The state rate finally fell to 12.8 percent after three straight days above 15 percent. The state reported 6,036 new cases - down from 6,311 positive test results yesterday. 49 new deaths were counted, including 33 deaths identified during a review of vital records. 16,141 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19.

Hospitalization records showed an increasing number of COVID-19 patients in critical care beds. There were 511 COVID-19 patients in critical care, compared to 482 in yesterday's data. There were 212 patients receiving care with ventilators, compared to 188 yesterday. The number of pediatric patients with COVID-19 increased by 12 to 34.