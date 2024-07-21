What to do in Saline This Week: Saline Fiddlers, Golf Outing, Spotting Online Fakes, Artsy Afternoon, Pickleball Clinic and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this week. Add your event by Thursday morning to be included in this weekend's feature.

...

19 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 23 - Monday, Jul 29

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

CONCERT: Saline Fiddlers @ Salty Summer Sounds - Thu Jul 25 7:00 pm

100 S Ann Arbor St

Join the Fiddlers and their special guest artists for an evening of music, singing, and dancing. There will also be a silent auction for a cordless leaf blower and a hedge trimmer donated by Junga's Ace Hardware.The Salty Summer Sounds concert series takes place in the parking lot that hosts the Farmers Market. The concert is presented by Saline Main Street. [more details]

Other Events

Spot the Fake! AI and You: Staying Safe Online - Mon Jul 22 10:00 am

Saline Area Senior Center

Ever wondered if that online picture is for real? Join Dr. Michael McVey, a local expert on technology, for a fun and informative session about AI-made images and how they can trick us. Learn how AI can create fake pictures that look real, why older adults might be more vulnerable to them, simple tricks to spot the phonies online, and tools and tips to stay safe in today’s digital world. Don’t miss the chance to protect yourself and your loved ones! Free to members. Register at the front desk… [more details]

Chronic Pain Discussion - Mon Jul 22 4:30 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Join Dr. Bojrab, a local interventional pain specialist, for an empowering session on managing chronic pain and reclaiming your life. With tailored strategies for diverse pain patterns, this session offers invaluable insights, practical techniques, and education on non-invasive interventions to enhance daily living. Don’t miss the opportunity to break free from chronic pain and embrace living. Register at the front desk or online: https://sasc.recdesk.com/Community/Program/Detail?programId=2484 [more details]

Wild Readers Book Club: Across the Desert - Mon Jul 22 4:30 pm

Saline District Library

A book discussion group for independent readers; discuss the books and participate in themed activities. This month's book is Across the Desert by Dusti… [more details]

Monday Murder Club: The Devil Stone - Mon Jul 22 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a book discussion of crime, murder, and mayhem. Tea and treats will be provided.This month's book is The Devil Stone by Caro RamsayClick here… [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jul 23 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Summer Book Babies requires… [more details]

Book Babies Storytime - Tue Jul 23 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Read, sing, and learn action rhymes while meeting other adults with little ones. Each child needs an adult lap.

Summer Book Babies requires… [more details]

Tell Me A Story Podcasting - Tue Jul 23 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Are you ready to record? Podcasting is a great way to tell stories, create worlds, or just interview your friends and family. From story creation to sound… [more details]

Whimsical Wednesdays Storytime - Wed Jul 24 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our young friends and their caregivers.

Summer storytimes require registration for each… [more details]

BookTalk! - Wed Jul 24 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Are you ready to record? Podcasting is a great way to tell stories, create worlds, or just interview your friends and family. From story creation to sound… [more details]

Experience The Chosen - Season Two - Wed Jul 24 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗶𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝘄𝗮𝘁𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗻𝗼𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗖𝗛𝗢𝗦𝗘𝗡 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘂𝘀? Wednesdays from 6:30-8:30 PM—open to the public.

JULY 10-AUGUST 28, we will be showing all of SEASON 2 (one episode a week)! This is followed by refreshments & a Bible study in the Family Life Center. We look forward to seeing you! Register to attend at 𝙘𝙝𝙤𝙨𝙚𝙣.𝙘-𝙤-𝙠.𝙤𝙧𝙜. [more details]

Artsy Afternoon - Thu Jul 25 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a fun, creative, artsy afternoon. Create art, moving through stations at your own pace. No artistic experience is required.

Dress for a mess.

Ages 6 -11… [more details]

GriefShare: Grief Recovery Group - Thu Jul 25 6:30 pm

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

Grieving the loss of someone close to you? Find comfort and support at GriefShare. It is a 13-week grief support group that you can join at any time! No need to register. You are welcome to begin attending the GriefShare group at any session. Each is “self-contained,” so you do not have to attend in sequence.

At a weekly GriefShare meeting, you will view a video featuring respected counselors, teachers, and healthcare professionals on grief-related topics. After that is a small-group… [more details]

Evening Storytime - Thu Jul 25 6:30 pm

Saline District Library

A chance to wind down as kids and their caregivers engage in stories, rhymes, songs and more while developing early literacy skills.

Summer storytimes require… [more details]

Saline Main Street's First Annual Golf Outing - Fri Jul 26 9:00 am

Lake Forest Golf Club

Support the vibrancy of downtown by golfing! Join us for the First Annual Golf Outing to support Saline Main Street! Enjoy a day of golf, fun, and community. Register today and help us make downtown vibrant. July 26 at Lake Forest Golf Club, 9 am shotgun start. $150/person or $550 per team includes 18 holes, 2 drink tickets, lunch at the turn and buffet after the round. See you there!Register by emailing salinemainstreetmi@gmail.com or calling/texting Jerry Cotner at 734-497-8611. *… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Jul 26 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Friendship Bracelets - Fri Jul 26 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Drop in to make friendship bracelets in preparation of International Friendship Day (July 30).

Ages 5-12. No registration is required.

… [more details]

Pickleball Clinic - Fri Jul 26 5:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Have you heard about the fun our SASC Pickleball group has been having but have been hesitant to join because you don’t know how to play? Or are you currently playing Pickleball but want to brush up on the rules and skills to improve your game? Our member volunteer Paul Backlas and several other players are here to help! The goal will be to teach the game, including the rules, techniques, and tips to make you feel comfortable playing in a group setting. This will be held at Liberty School… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline