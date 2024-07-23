SALINE POLICE NEWS: SUV Theft and More

A Tower Street resident reported that his car was stolen overnight July 21-22.

A man was visiting his friend and parked his vehicle around 11:15 p.m., July 21. When he returned for his vehicle, it was gone.

The 2011 Hyundai Tuscon is grey with four doors.

Police Chief Marlene Radzik said the vehicle's owner had his keys and police found no signs of forced entry.

Radzik said there are no witnesses or suspects known to police. The vehicle was entered into LEIN as stolen.

The above vehicle is not the actual vehicle in question.

In the Saline Posts Facebook group, the owner, Ethan Hillman, asked residents to keep their eyes peeled for the vehicle and let him know if they saw anything.

"It's not worth much, but it's terribly inconvenient. So any information you come across is appreciated," he wrote.

Vehicle Keyed

On July 9, between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., someone keyed a 2003 Saturn Vue parked at the Rec Center. The gouge was six inches long on the driver's side door. There are no suspects.

Rent Squabble Ends in Pushing Match

The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing an assault complaint. An argument over a rent increase between a property manager and tenant escalated into a pushing match until Saline Police arrived. The suspect is a 74-year-old man on the 400 block of Russel Street. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. July 8.

Fireworks Ignited in Six Trails Apartment Building

Police and fire were called to the Six Trails apartments around 11:20 p.m., July 1, after someone ignited fireworks inside a hallway in one of the buildings. A resident looked outside the door and saw the fireworks. Huron Valley Ambulance also responded to the scene. There was no fire, no injuries and no suspects.

BMW Damaged

A 40-year-old man called police after his 2008 BMW was damaged on July 6. He went to his vehicle parked at Six Trails around 1 a.m. and noticed a rock on his hood and a small dent and chips to the paint on the hood. The man believed the vehicle was dented intentionally, so he called the police.

Wallet Taken from Car

A 71-year-old Milan woman called police in Saline and Pittsfield after her wallet was taken from her Toyota Corolla. She was running errands and had stopped at businesses in Saline and Pittsfield Township in the afternoon on July 10. She went into a business on the 100 block of Sage Court. When she returned to her vehicle, she noticed her wallet was gone. The business checked its security cameras and did not see anyone near her vehicle while she was in the store.

