Familiar Ballot in City of Saline Election, Large Field for School Board

When it comes to the City of Saline election, it's deja vu all over again - to borrow from Yogi Berra.

The 2024 election ballot in the city will look similar to the 2022 ballot - with even fewer choices this November.

Mayor Brian Marl, uncontested in 2022, will be uncontested again.

In the city council race, incumbents Dean Girbach, Janet Dillon and Nicole Rice are running again. The only other challenger, Brian Cassise, also ran in 2022. Voters will elect three people to council.

School Board Race

The race for school board could be a hot one. There are eight candidates for four seats on the Saline Board of Education.

Jenny Miller is the only eligible incumbent not seeking re-election. Incumbents Jennifer Steben, Brad Gerbe and Susan Estep are seeking re-election. They're on the ballot with Darcy Berwick, Kelly Van Singel, Shari Barnett, Jason Tizedes, and Afifa A. Corrigan.

Candidates can withdraw their names from the ballot by 4 p.m., July 26.

Absentee ballots will be available by Sept. 26.

