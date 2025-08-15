Saline Community Fair Admission Information

The 2025 Saline Community Fair will be held August 27 – 31, with several pre and post fair activities also. All the favorite fair activities will be at the Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds, 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road, Ann Arbor. Fair attendees will enjoy the animal shows and auction, exhibits, school competitions, drag racing, a rodeo, horse entertainment, tractor pulls, auto cross derby, musical groups, special days and programs, bicycle drawings, rides, games, magic and all the wonderful kinds of fair food, from carmel corn to hand dipped ice cream, and much more. There will also be Haflinger horses on display throughout fair week in Building F. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up each evening except Thursday.

The fair is pleased to announce that your admission tickets to the 2025 fair can now be purchased online. You can order the tickets for fair admission online and just show us your tickets at the gate. All grandstand events are included with gate admission! The fair has partnered with fairs.com to offer an online ticket platform. You can pre-order or purchase day of. Here is the link to order tickets or use the QR code. Both the code and the link is also available on the Saline Community Fair website home page at www.salinefair.org The link is https://app.fairs.com/o/saline-community-fair-68afb2da787b4100#events

The still exhibits are entered on Monday, August 25 from 4 – 8 p.m. and on Tuesday, August 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. The fair officially opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 27. Admission is $5 for anyone age 11 and up. BUT, anyone wearing SALINE SCHOOLS GEAR receives free admission to the fair all day on Wednesday. The Individuals with Different Abilities program is also held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Individuals with Different Abilities friends and one helper will be admitted free until 2 p.m. and can ride selected rides for free from noon to 2 p.m.

On Thursday, August 28 admission is $10 for ages 11 and over. On Friday, August 29 senior citizens age 65 and over are free until 1 p.m.; anyone wearing SALINE SCHOOLS GEAR will pay $5 admission to the fair (a $5 discount throughout the day) and admission is $10 for others ages 11 and over. Admission on Saturday, August 30 is $10 for ages 11 and over, but in honor of Heroes’ Day any military, first responders and health care workers will be admitted free when they show their credentials. Sunday, August 31 is the last day of the fair, with $10 admission for ages 11 and over. On Labor Day, the carnival will be offering rides from 1-7 p.m.

Parking is free all week. The gate admission for ages 11 and up also includes the grandstand shows. (Age 10 and under are free at the gate and grandstand), Carnival rides are not included in the admission charge and prices and online ride ticket specials can be found at www.elliottsamusements.com. Presale specials are available until August 27th at 11:59 p.m.

There is something for everyone at the 89th Saline Community Fair so come and enjoy “All for Fun and Fun for All” at the Saline Community Fair, August 27 - 31, 2025. Make your plans now to attend this fun family activity. For a complete schedule and detailed information visit www.salinefair.org and like the fair on face book at Saline Community Fair.

