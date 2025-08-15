What to do in Saline: Saline Pep Rally, Scout Troop Celebrates 100, Fun at Carrigan, Townie Gig and More

Here's what's happening in Saline this weekend,

7 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 15 - Sunday, Aug 17

FEATURED EVENTS

TRIVIA @ Carrigan Cafe - Fri Aug 15 6:15 pm

CARRIGAN CAFE

TRIVIA using; www.Kahoot.it ALL AGES STARTS 615 PM arrive 555 PM get foods, beverages, logged into internet... BE READY FOR FUN!!Win Local Business Gift Cards!!! [more details]

Foundry Town Survivors - Annual Townie Gig - Fri Aug 15 6:30 pm

LIVE Nightclub

Foundry Town Survivors return to their hometown Ann Arbor, Michigan on Friday, August 15, 2025, for their Annual Townie Gig at LIVE Nightclub, 102 S. 1st St. Ann Arbor. This no-cover charge event is part of the nationally known “Geezer Happy Hour" as popularized by television host Kelly Ripa and the New York Times.

Joining former Ann Arborites Mark Tomorsky & Tommy Johnsmiller will be local drummer Chip Trombley and guitarist James Bourland. Don’t discount the possible surprise appearance… [more details]

Saline Hornet Preseason Pep Rally - Sat Aug 16 10:00 am

Hornet Stadium

JOIN US FOR SALINE'S PRE-SEASON PEP RALLY AND WATCH OUR HORNETS HIT THE FIELD FOR AN OPEN PRACTICE AS THEY PREPARE FOR AN EXCITING SEASON! BAND, CHEER, AND DANCE TEAM WILL BE PERFORMING AND SHOWING THEIR HORNET PRIDE. THE ENTIRE COMMUNITY IS INVITED TO JOIN. CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE! [more details]

Saline Troop 446 100th anniversary - Sat Aug 16 12:00 pm

VFW Post 423

Troop alumni and community welcome. Games and memorabilia at noon, lunch at 3pm, photos at 4pm, ceremony 5 to 7pm. More information and registration at www.Troop446.org [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime at Brecon Park - Fri Aug 15 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place at Brecon Park, weather permitting.

Ages 0-7. No registration required.

[more details]

Delayed Opening on Friday, August 15 - Fri Aug 15 12:00 pm

Saline District Library

The library will open at 12 pm on Friday, August 15. We apologize for any inconvenience!

[more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 16 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

The Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra's String Quartet will return to the market this week. This instant market hit will go from 9:30-11am!We will also be joined by sponsors, Pittsfield Dental Studio, promoting dental health in our community!

The treasure hunt animal will be the horse!

Music returns to the market this week with one of our very favorites: the MacDonald Brothers! They will be in the Activities Tent from 10am-noon playing classic rock, country, and blues.The treasure hunt animal… [more details]

