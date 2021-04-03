Saline City Council Preview: Budget, Capital Improvements, Ann Arbor Street Closure and More on the Agenda

Saline City Council meets Monday evening, starting at 6 p.m. for a work session and continuing at 7 p.m. for the regular meeting.

Work Session

Council will review the city's 2022-27 capital improvements plan. The plan guides infrastructure, building and park improvements over the next six years.

Council identified $35 million in infrastructure projects. The plan includes $5.5 million in sanitary sewer improvements over the next two years (East Belt project). There's also about $3.2 million for the westbelt sewer project in the final three years of the plan.

The plan does not factor in the wastewater treatment plant rebuild/rehab project.

On the recreation front, there's $500,000 in the plan for a river walk at Mill Pond Park and $500,000 for a splashpad at Tefft Park, near the Rec Center.

Budget

City council will have its first look at the 21-22 budget. The second draft of the budget was made after members of the finance department met with department heads.

The city is projecting a $514,000 surplus for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, pushing the fund balance to an estimated $5,068,728.

General fund spending is on track to increase from $9.7 million to nearly $10.8 million. That includes spending increases of $450,000 in general government spending, $135,000 more on economic development, and about $570,000 more on capital improvements.

The city's tax base continues to grow. Property tax revenues provided almost $5.6 million in 2017. This year, they're expected to provide more than $6.9 million. The city also saw $725,000 in federal revenue this year.

For next year, the city is anticipating revenue to fall by about $460,000, due in large part to a decrease in federal revenue. The city is forecasting $10.8 million in revenue and expenses with a $33,000 surplus.

Street Closure

City council will once again consider a recommendation to close South Ann Arbor Street for outdoor dining areas. The new recommendation from City Manager Colleen O'Toole would take effect April 30 and run through Aug. 29. The recommendation proposed closing down the road until November.

In addition, on a separate item, Smokehouse 52 and Brecon Grille are petitioning to use Leather Bucket Alley for outdoor seating.

Brownfield Tax Breaks

City council will consider a brownfield plan for the Maple Oaks and Maple Oaks North project. The developer is seeking reimbursement for work already done on the existing Maple Oaks neighborhood, as well as future reimbursement on the proposed Maple Oaks north project.Click here for more information.