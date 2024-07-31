Saline Dog of the Year Entry Deadline Extended to August 4

If you have not already nominated your dog for the fourth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest, you now have until August 4 to submit your application and photos. Dogs that live within the Saline Area Schools district are eligible to be nominated by their owners. Nomination forms, along with two photos, or one photo and a 30 second video, need to be sent to salinedogoftheyear@gmail.com

by August 4, 2024.

Up to $500 in gift cards from the contest sponsor, Tractor Supply Co. of Saline, will be presented to the top five dogs in the Saline Dog of the Year Contest. For complete rules and the nomination form visit www.salinefair.org. The Dog of the Year application link is located under “Forms and Downloads”.

There is something for everyone at the 88th Saline Community Fair! You are invited to “Join Lonnie the Llama” at the Saline Community Fair, August 28 – September 1, 2024.

