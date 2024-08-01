What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Aug 2 - Sunday, Aug 4

We've got a very light calendar of events this weekend.

Have a look:

4 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 2 - Sunday, Aug 4

Sound Bath - Fri Aug 2 7:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace.Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request them at the event.Current public health safety protocols will be observed… [more details]

Isaac Roughton Plays Foik - Fri Aug 2 6:00 pm

Carrigan Cafe

Isaac Roughton plays folk at Carrigan Cafe from 6-8:30 p.m.Carrigan Cafe also has open tables for crochet and knitting on Fridays. Bring your own yarn and needles. [more details]

Class B Regional Taekwondo Tournament - Sat Aug 3 8:00 am

Washtenaw Christian Academy

Please call 734-429-5112 to sign up! This is a Class B Regional Taekwondo Tournament. Come as a spectator as well to see martial arts at its best! [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Aug 3 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

Saline Be Green returns to promote good environmental practices in the info tent. The Huron Valley Harmonizers perform from 9:30-10:30 in the activities tent. The treasure hunt animal will be the sapphire bear!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

