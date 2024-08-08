Singer/Songwriter and country artist Kari Holmes plays in downtown Saline Thursday night as Summerfest weekend unofficially begins.

Holmes has played the free concert series for years and is consistently one of its biggest draws.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwCCROymue8 -->

The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the West Henry parking lot.

The Saline Main Street concert series is sponsored by Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Saline.

Thursday's show is the second last show of the season. The concert series wraps up Aug. 15 with a show by various artists from the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center.

More News from Saline