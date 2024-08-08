What to do in Saline this weekend: Summerfest, Yard Sale, Movie at Henne Field, Storytime at Brecon Park and More

It's Summerfest weekend in Saline. Here are the events we found on our weekend calendar.

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Aug 9 - Sunday, Aug 11

FEATURED EVENTS

Yard Sale at Rentschler Farm - Fri Aug 9 9:00 am

Rentschler Farm

Visit the Rentschler Farm for the Saline Area Historical Society's annual yard sale during the 180+ mile garage sale on August 9th and 10th, 9am to 5pm. Explore unique treasures from our vendors, including items from the Rentschler Farm garden. [more details]

Summerfest Movie in the Park - Fri Aug 9 6:30 pm

Henne Field

Saline Rec's Movie in the Park moves to Henne Field for Sumermfest.Saline's Summerfest Movie "Migration" at Henne Field on Friday, 8/9th.

Activities will start at 6:30pm. There will be music and yard games.

Concessions will be available for purchase (cash only) such as popcorn, soft drinks, candy and glow items.

The movie will start at dusk.

Bring your own blanket or chair to sit on. [more details]

Summerfest Car Show - Sat Aug 10 9:00 am

100 N Ann Arbor St

Cars are the Stars at the 2024 Summerfest Car Show. Gates open at 7:30 a.m.

Free entry. Register for prizes.

DJ Doug Gilson plays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dave Edwards and The Look plays from 2-3;30 p.m.

9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. [more details]

Other Events

LIBRARY CLOSING - Fri Aug 9 9:00 am

Saline District Library

The library will be closed Friday 8/9 due to renovations. Our drive-through book return will be open until 5pm.

At 5pm on 8/9, our drive-through book… [more details]

Family Fun Storytime at Brecon Park - Fri Aug 9 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

This storytime will take place at… [more details]

Saline Twirlettes at Summerfest - Fri Aug 9 6:00 pm

100 S Ann Arbor

The Saline Twirlettes entertain at Summerfest in Downtown Saline.Earth Angels perform at 6:45 p.m. [more details]

Foundry Town Survivors Annual Townie Performance - Fri Aug 9 6:30 pm

LIVE Nightclub

Veteran rockers Tommy Johnsmiller and Mark Tomorsky return to their hometown for their annual live performance on Friday, August 9th, as Foundry Town Survivors. This year, the group will perform at The LIVE Nightclub at 102 S. First (at Huron) for the Friday “Geezer Happy Hour” (no cover) from 6:30-9:00PM. They’ll be playing a mix of danceable covers and originals to liven up the evening.Both grew up in the golden age of the local A2/Detroit music scene, performing in small venues like Mr… [more details]

Summerfest 5K - Sat Aug 10 8:30 am

Saline City Hall

The Saline Summerfest 5K starts at City Hall at 8:30. Proceeds benefit Saline Cross Country. [more details]

Saline Baseball Alumni & Friends Golf Outing - Sat Aug 10 9:00 am

Rustic Glen Golf Club

Saline Baseball friends, family, alumni, and supporters. All are invited to join in on the golf scramble fun supporting the Saline High School baseball program. Sign up your foursome today or become a sponsor. https://salinebaseball.com/golf/ [more details]

Electric Vehicle Show - Sat Aug 10 9:00 am

Union School

Annual Summerfest EV Show where you can meet owners of many plugins, see their cars and ask them what it really is like driving and owning an EV. [more details]

Summerfest Kids Activities - Sat Aug 10 9:00 am

Henne Field

Inflatables, games, and more, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Henne Field. [more details]

Sound & Vibrational Therapies Double Certification 2 or 4-Day Course - Sat Aug 10 10:00 am

7 Notes Natural Health

This interactive training is centered around the teaching of Sound Healing & Vibrational Therapies. Our intention for this amazing interactive training is to not only share the theory, science, and practices of Sound Healing, but to give you "hands-on" experience.

Level 1: Practitioner of Sound Healing Certification - We will take you on a journey of healing using Sound and Intention. We will teach you the science and theory of the practice, as well as allow you to experience several varieties… [more details]

Miss Saline Pageant - Sat Aug 10 1:00 pm

100 S Ann Arbor St

See who is crowned Miss Saline at the annual scholarship pageant. [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun Aug 11 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No… [more details]

