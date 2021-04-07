COVID-19: No Deaths, 12 Hospitalizations, 222 Positives in Washtenaw County

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths in Washtenaw County, according to data published on the health department's website Wednesday. 246 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19, according to county data.

There were 12 new hospitalizations and 222 positive tests, the health department reported. State data showed the positive test rate falling from 14.76 percent to 9.06 percent in Washtenaw County.

The state's positive test rate increased to 17.91 percent, the highest rate since last April, before testing capabilities had ramped up. The state reported 8,015 new positive tests - the second time in a week the number eclipsed 8,000.

There were 30 new COVID-19-related deaths in Michigan, bringing the total to 16,327.

In Michigan's hospitals, there were 668 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, eight fewer than in yesterday's data update. There were 311 patients receiving care with ventilators, up from 304 yesterday. The state also had 46 pediatric patients with COVID-19.