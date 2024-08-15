Get Your Exhibits Ready For The Saline Community Fair

The countdown is on to finish your entries for the Saline Community Fair. There are thousands of classes to participate in and many special contests such as Busiest Baker, Homemaker and Junior Homemaker and other special awards. Check out the Fairbook for listings of all the classes that can be entered. If you sew, quilt, knit, crochet, bake, can, do crafts, have hobbies, grow fruits or vegetables, take pictures, raise animals, etc. you can show off all your hard provides work at the Saline Community Fair. Anyone considering entering the Homemaker and Jr. Homemaker Contest needs to pre-register their intent to enter the contest by August 16. Complete details can be found in the Fairbook on the fair’s website. The “Saline’s Got Talent” Contest for adults and youth grows each year and great entertainment on the Friday of fair week, August 30. The deadline to submit entry forms for the talent show is August 23.

For entry forms and complete rules and information in every department from animals to baking to photography and floriculture, visit www.salinefair.org. The fair book can be accessed under forms and downloads and individual departments are linked under the fair book by sections tab. While on the website be sure to check out the complete schedule, our list of sponsoring partners, and opportunities to volunteer and assist in various ways during the fair. You are also encouraged to like us on facebook at www.facebook.com/salinecommunityfair.

There is something for everyone at the 88th Saline Community Fair! You are invited to “Join Lonnie the Llama” at the Saline Community Fair, August 28 - September 1, 2024.

