Saline Township Grapples with Battery Storage Facility Issues

The tension between the future and the past was in full view Wednesday as the Saline Township board members grappled with the proposed lithium battery storage facility that was discussed at length. Township board members Kelly Marion and Robert Marion were absent.

Treasurer Jennifer Zink asked several questions, stating, “I am just trying to get information.”

Questions remain following a meeting between Jupiter Power, the developer of the battery storage facility and the members of the Saline Township Planning Commission and the township board, held at the August Planning Commission meeting on Aug. 6.

Jupiter has reached out to the township in an attempt to arrive at a compromise agreement around the township’s ordinances. Specifically, Jupiter has objected to the township’s 600-foot setback requirement, stating that the requirement makes the project nearly impossible. Jupiter has proposed a compromise setback of 300 feet.

Complicating the discussions are Michigan Public Acts 233 & 234 of 2023. Specifically, these statutes preempt existing local authority and set statewide siting standards. They also grant siting authority for utility-scale renewable energy facilities to the Michigan Public Services Commission (MPSC), beginning Nov. 29, 2024.

Specifically, Public Acts 233 & 234 siting standards establish a 50-foot setback requirement, which would override the township’s current 600-foot setback standard. Township consulting attorney Fred Lucas again reminded the board that in November the state’s standards will take effect, rendering the township’s ordinances irrelevant.

“When the state takes over, you will lose all control over how a battery storage facility gets developed. What you want will not matter. You will have absolutely no say in the matter,” Lucas said. “As I have said before, the board can do whatever it wants but Jupiter is attempting to reach an agreement with the township to develop under local standards, rather than the state standards.”

Lucas pointed out that the township would have the ability to negotiate requirements under a local agreement that would be impossible under the state standards.

“You can ask that Jupiter put in a non-flammable surface surrounding the facility, to deter the spread of fire. You can require a bond that would require the land be returned to its previous state when the facility is shut down," he said.

Zink questioned whether Jupiter could simply choose to ignore any agreement they made with the township in the future.

"No," Lucas said. "With a signed agreement, a contract, the township would be protected.”

There will be a public hearing at the next planning commission meeting regarding the Jupiter battery storage facility in an attempt to hear from township residents about the proposed development.

Lucas said that he would recommend the township establish a separate bond to support fire protection services for the facility. Lithium is a highly flammable substance and if a fire occurs, it simply has to burn itself out. There is no putting the fire out by firefighters. The township has heard from Fire Chief Jason Sperle that the Saline Fire Department does not have the resources or manpower to station a firefighter at the site to watch a fire burn. Lucas said that Jupiter could be required to fund a bond to be used in the event of a fire.

The public hearing for the Jupiter battery storage facility is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. at the township hall. Please check with the township website for official information.

Township Fall Clean-up

The Saline Township fall clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, Sept 14 from 8 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

The clean-up is for township residents only. There will be two trucks on site at the township hall. Mary Gumtow, Recycle Coordinator for the township, stated that if the trucks get filled, they will leave immediately. In any event, trucks will depart promptly at 1:55 p.m.

Ms. Gumtow asked that all residents check the township website for all the official information about the clean-up. The website will have the official information about dropping off tires. She said that the website has the limits posted about the number of tires that may be dropped off and there is no cost to township residents.

The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m. The next planning commission meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 1. The next board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 9. Both meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the township hall on Braun Road.

