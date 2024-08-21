CROSS COUNTRY: Coach Spina Optimistic About the Outlook for the Saline Boys Team

The Saline boys' cross-country team is prepping to have another great season.

Last year, Saline was second in the SEC Red, second at the regional, and 15th at the state meet. Coach Carl Spina returns to coach the boys. He's optimistic about the team's prospects in 2024

"It is going to be a great year. We have some very good returning talent, and there is just so much of it. I can name six very fast sophomores, and then I'll remember three or four more that could score for us this fall or next," Spina said. "And that's just that grade. It feels like a return to the speed and depth that Saline had pre-covid."

When we caught up with Spina, the team had not formally spoken about goals. Instead, the team was focused on training.

"Right now, the boys and the coaches are all hyper-focused on consistent, quality training and developing healthy mental habits related to competition," Spina said. "We've got something really impressive brewing, and instead of talking about place and time goals, we've worked to get them ready to be really good athletes that can compete with anyone."

In recent years, Saline athletes have shown the ability to make great strides before their senior year. It might be Saman Meshinchi is one of two seniors, along with William Rosales, who raced at MIS last year.

"Saman Meshinchi looks like a billion bucks right now. He's had a great summer, is very strong at the end of workouts, and his head is in a great place," Spina said. "And if we had to pick a #1 runner for us right now, I think the coaches would all pick him.

Spina said the other underclassmen who raced at MIS, junior Brennan LaRusso and sophomores Jack Klein and Jacob Szalay, would also be key runners for the Hornets.

Who's made great strides since last year? Along with Meshinchi, Spina called attention to Jake Cole. They're both projecting higher in the lineup than expected.

"I think it was clear that they'd both be part of the varsity team, but they are a lot further up the lineup than I had expected. They both will be big parts of any team success this year," Spina said.

William Van Haaftan "is another kid that is going to have a surprising fall," Spina said. He also said Collin Eckerman and Carlos Basulto are two other athletes to watch.

Are there any all-state threats? Spina said there's lots of potential.

"A lot also has to go right between now and November 2 for it to work out how I'm imagining. We could bring home several all-state medals, or all of them could land just outside of the top 30," Spina said. "We'll have to see how they develop as competitors."

Spina wants to see last year's strong freshmen class race with urgency. He'd like to turn "young talent into something impressive this year instead of waiting until they are seniors." Spina said the sophomores have figured that out.

"As a group, they are probably the best-trained group of sophomores we've ever had, and there's a lot of them doing a great job," Spina said. "Plus, they are a lot of fun to work with. They are happy, funny kids. I love being around them."

James Gage, younger brother of state-finalist Nancy Gage, and Wes Rogan, younger brother of all-state runner Mia Rogan, lead the freshman class.

"James and Wes will leave their own significant marks. And they'll start this year," Spina said.

The annual Saline 3 Mile Time Trial was held Friday. Here are the results:

Saline starts the season with the Saline Early Season Campus Invite at Saline High School Thursday Morning. The Milan Puddle Jumper is Aug. 27. The first SEC Jamboree is at Willow Metropark on Sept. 10.

