Veterans Celebrate End of Summer with Pig Roast at Legion

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter once again held its annual pig roast in Saline at the American Legion Hall on a scorching Saturday afternoon.

The event was supported by several local service organizations, including the Daughters of the American Revolution and scouting troups.

Members of the Daughters of the American Revolution served pork, beans and Weisenreder's corn, among other things.

Members of BSA Troops 416 and 439 volunteered at the event.

Janice Fullerton and Sally Nimitz pose for a picture while preparing to serve dessert.

John Kinzinger, Bill Crispin, Roy Hall and Berry Bourne are pictured in front of the Saline American Legion Hall. Kinzinger is past president of the local VVA. He said Saturday's event was one of the biggest fundraisers of the year. Funds are used for all kinds of things, including goods for patients at the VA Hospital or donations for the Fisher House.

Jerry Swanson and Amy Bachorek sold raffle tickets at the Pork Roast.

Hal Losey and Stan Harrison were selling military gear and apparel at the VVA event.

Tim Driscoll sits in the 1952 Willys US Army Jeep for a photo.

Even with the row of trees for shade, the rents were a welcome relief given Saturday's heat.

Col. Eric Engelmeier takes a minute to collect roast pork for Sandie Wilson, a Vietnam War veteran and judge advocate who continues working on to help veterans get the benefits they deserve.

By the way, Engelmeir was recently named Commander of the Saline American Legion Post 322.

Engelmeier talks to us about the event in the video below.

