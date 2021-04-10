COVID-19: Deaths, Hospitalizations and Positives All Rose in Washtenaw County This Week

The COVID-19 situation in Washtenaw County and Michigan worsened this week.

Every Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly Washtenaw County COVID-19 data. Here's what we saw this week:

There were four COVID-19-related deaths in Washtenaw County this week, compared to three last week and two the week before.

There were 49 hospitalizations this week, compared to 33 last week and 27 the week prior.

There were 1,026 positive tests this week, compared to 852 last week and 585 the week before.

There were 68 positive tests from Saline's 48176 zip code, compared to 45 last week and 32 the week before.

The most recently daily positive test rate was 13.02 percent, compared to 8.06 percent last week and 2.92 percent the week before.

In daily data, there was one new COVID-19-related death, bringing Washtenaw County's death toll to 248. There were five new hospitalizations and 159 new positive tests. The positivity rate climbed to 13.02 percent.

The positivity rate in Michigan climbed back over 17 percent to 17.52 percent. There were 7,834 new positive tests in Michigan. Michigan counted 26 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 16,426 since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalization data showed another increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in Michigan's hospitals. There were 735 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, up by 21 since Thursday's update. There were 355 patients receiving care with ventilators, a decrease of 30. There were 42 pediatric patients with COVID-19, up by two since Thursday's update.