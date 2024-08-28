Small Fire at Saline City Hall Knocked Down by Saline Firefighters

Saline firefighters quickly put down a small fire at Saline City Hall Wednesday.

Shortly before noon, the Saline Area Fire Department was alerted to a fire on the building's roof. Fire Chief Jason Sperle said several firefighters ran to city hall, which is next door, and could see light smoke coming from the roof.

On the roof, the firefighters found the issue

"We found an air handling unit that had smoke coming from it. We opened it up and found a fire inside the electrical equipment," Sperle said.

The equipment was recently installed.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

