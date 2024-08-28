Join in the Fun at the Saline Community Fair

A successful Saline Schools Day and inclusion program was held on Wednesday and many Saline Area students and programs were showcased in several different events, from animal shows to the Middle School and High School Robotics program showcase to the introduction of ambassadors and an entertaining Ag Olympics contest which included the Haflinger horse hitch bringing in one contestant from each team. Introduced as 2024-25 Saline Community Fair Ambassadors were Morgan Heusel and Jack Wilczynski. Alumni enjoyed the Saline Alumni Gathering and congratulations to all the businesses nominated for the Saline Chamber of Commerce People’s Choice Awards. The fair greatly appreciates the partnership with the schools and the many staff and groups who have worked with the Fairboard to bring activities to the fair.

Thursday, August 29 is Children’s Day. There will be special activities from 10 a.m. to noon. These include Touch a Truck, children’s activities in Building B, the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau Agriculture activities and the Adventures in Agriculture Barn, both located in Building E. Children’s rides will be available from 12 to 2 p.m. and the purchased ride armbands are good for the rest of the day. All rides will then open at 4 p.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show is at 12:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show is at 2 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. Returning this year is the Smokin Hot Gun Slingers Mounted New Shooters Clinic at 10 a.m. in the horse arena and 3 Stage Main Match from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Watch fast horses, 10 balloons, and lots of action. Please expect to hear the blanks gun firing and do not be alarmed. Rounding out the activities on Thursday are the Jr. Livestock Auction at 7 p.m. and the KOI Drag Racing, also beginning at 7 p.m. at the grandstand. This dirt drag racing event features a class for everything - if it has a motor and wheels they have a class for it. For details visit www.koidragracing.com. The Beer Barn will also be open Thursday evening from 5 to 10 p.m.

Friday, August 30 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens age 65 and older who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $5 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Pony Pull at 12 p.m., and The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. with the RFD Boys providing the entertainment. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show begins at 2 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all week. The fourth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest top five dogs competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2024 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and driving around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the rodeo at 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

Come enjoy the fair, participate in the contests, classes, and activities, and try to find our fair mascot, Lonnie the Llama. The Saline Community Fair has an ice cream reward for the first five people to spot Lonnie and tell the Fair Office where you found him and what color bandana he’s wearing. Hide-N-Seek is each day through Sunday starting at 3 p.m. “Join Lonnie the Llama at the 2024 Saline Community Fair” August 28 – September 1, 2024.

