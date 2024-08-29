Saline Community Fair Fun Continues

It has been a great week at the fair so far so make plans now to join in the fair fun. Friday, August 30 is Seniors Day and Ladies’ Day and features special admission prices for senior citizens age 65 and older who are free until 1 p.m. Another Admission Perk for Friday is that anyone wearing Saline School Gear will receive a $5 discount, paying $5 admission. The day starts off with a Euchre tournament at 9:00 a.m., Barn Games for Ages 2 to 12 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. the Pony Pull at 12 p.m., and The Ladies’ Day program begins at 1 p.m. with the RFD Boys providing the entertainment. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show begins at 2 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all week. The fourth annual Saline Community Fair Dog of the Year contest top five dogs competed for the People’s Choice Award. The top five dogs will be introduced at 5:30 p.m. The 2024 Saline’s Got Talent Contest begins at 6:30 p.m. and will offer great awards. (Pre-registration required). The grandstand show on Friday evening at 7 p.m. will feature the Super Kicker Rodeo along with singer DeWayne Spaw. The Master Livestock Showman Contest will be held at 7:30 p.m. The beer barn will be open from 5 to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and driving around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the rodeo at 7 p.m. Gate admission includes the grandstand shows.

Saturday, August 31 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. Animal Balloons will be created from 12 – 3 p.m. in Building B. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in Building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment by the Voices in Harmony. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show begins at 2 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all week. The evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center Rocks! performances from 6-8 p.m. Entertainers are Brinlee Way, Lads of the Lost, and Geezer. Another full day of family fun. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and parading around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the tractor pull for the national anthem at 7 p.m. Gate admission includes the grandstand shows. Another full day of family fun.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities through visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

Come enjoy the fair, participate in the contests, fun, and activities, and try to find our fair mascot, Lonnie the Llama. The Saline Community Fair has an ice cream reward for the first five people to spot Lonnie and tell the Fair Office where you found him and what color bandana he’s wearing. Hide-N-Seek is each day through Sunday starting at 3 p.m. “Join Lonnie the Llama at the 2024 Saline Community Fair” August 28 – September 1, 2024.

