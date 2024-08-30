FOOTBALL: Final - Saline 41 Brighton 20

The Kyle Short era of Saline football began with a 41-20 victory over Brighton at Hornet Stadium. In some ways, the game was closer than the score. But the way the Hornets strengthened as the game went on, it would be easy to.

First Quarter

Saline's defense was busy early. The Hornets stopped the Bulldogs before midfield, forcing a punt. But the Bulldogs recovered a fumble and had great field position. The Bulldogs pressed deeper before they were repelled again by the Saline defense - and perhaps the boisterous band making a raucus beyond the end zone.

Saline took over but didn't get very far and the Bulldogs took advantage of great field position and finally scored on a run by Central Michigan Commit Lawrence Wells.

Second Quarter

Saline moved steadily down the field on a drive capped by LaDainian Woods.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1829305257840558445 -->

After Ethan Cotsonika's kick, it was 7-7.

Saline took the lead 14-7 after a touchdown that showed Tommy Carr's ability to scramble and his chemistry with Austin Abbatte. The Brighton defender took one wrong step and Carr-Abbatte made the Bulldogs pay. Cotsonika made the kick.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1829309663906566342 -->

Late in the half, it took the Bulldogs just a couple plays to score and tie the game. Wells threw a dart to a receiver who had a step.

A late and long field-goal attempt by Cotsonika was just wide. The teams were tied 14-14 at halftime.

Third Quarter

Saline took the lead 21-14 after Tommy Carr's sweep into the end zone and another kick by Cotsonika.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1829320424062107879 -->

Saline engineered another scoring drive, this one ending with a TD pass from Carr to Matthew Bachran. Saline led 26-14,

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1829325171607380142 -->

Fourth Quarter

Brighton put together a forceful drive and had a first down within the 6 six-yard line. The Hornets nearly stopped the Bulldogs, who scored on 4th-and-goal from about half a yard. The extra kick attempt failed.

Saline went up 33-20 on Carr's end zone pass for Woods.

<!-- EMBEDDED X URL: https://x.com/TheSalinePost/status/1829332144553914488 -->

James Rush broke free for the longest run of the day to make it 39-20.

Nate Walper powered the ball over the line for a two-point conversion.

Saline visits Dexter next week for what is anticipated to be the biggest game of the season.

More News from Saline