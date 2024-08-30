Celebrate Heroes and Enjoy Events at the Saline Community Fair

Friday was another great day at the fair. Fair goers had many activities to participate in and the fourth annual Saline Dog of the Year Contest winners were introduced. Saline’s first place dog of the year was Roshe, owned by Aubrey and Matt Morse. Brooks, owned by the Stukey Family earned second place honors and was selected for the 2024 People’s Choice Award. Bowie, owned by Reily Bundy and Laura Kahn placed third. Fourth place was Theo owned by Jermy Juday and Hannah Verrilli and rounding out the top five dogs of the year was Bo owned by Tammy Swickerath. Talent exploded for the Saline’s Got Talent Contest. The Master Livestock Showman Contest featured the top beef, dairy feeder, hog and lamb showpersons from all the fairs in Washtenaw County…the 4-H Youth Show, Manchester Community Fair, Chelsea Community Fair and our Saline Community Fair. A special attraction was the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch which made an appearance on the track during the rodeo and also around the fairgrounds.

August 31 is Heroes’ Day/Family Day, with Military, First Responders, and Health Care Professionals admitted free with credentials. The Youth Dairy Show will begin at 10 a.m. Animal Balloons will be created from 12 – 3 p.m. in Building B. The Heroes’ Day program begins at noon in Building G and will include a light lunch and entertainment by the Voices in Harmony. A Pedal Power Pull for both youth and adults will begin at noon and the Antique Tractor Pull and Farm Stock Tractor Pull and Truck Pull starts off the grandstand events at 10 a.m. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 12:30, 3 and 5 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show begins at 2 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all week. The evening grandstand show is the Super Stock and Modified Tractor and Truck Pull which begins at 7 p.m. At the other end of the fairgrounds under the open pavilion, fairgoers can enjoy the Ann Arbor Saline Music Center Rocks! performances from 6-8 p.m. Entertainers are Brinlee Way, Lads of the Lost, and Geezer. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Beer Barn will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight. The Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Horse Hitch will be hitching up at 5:45 p.m. in Building G and parading around the grounds at 6:45 p.m. and appearing at the tractor pull for the national anthem at 7 p.m. Gate admission includes the grandstand shows. Come and celebrate our heroes.

Sunday, September 1 is Agriculture Day and starts off with the Compact Tractor Pull at 11 a.m. The Taste of Agriculture is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and all youth who complete their Ag Passport will be entered to win a bicycle. The Car and Tractor Show will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. There are also antique tractors on display throughout fair week. The Huron Valley Harmonizers will be strolling the fairgrounds from 2-4 p.m. and performing for the fair visitors. The Unbelievable Comedy & Magic Show will be at 2, 4 and 6:30 p.m. and the Muxlow Reptile Show begins at 3 p.m. but the reptiles will be on display all day. There will also be a Llama Show Exhibition beginning at 4 p.m. Saline’s own Fiddlers Philharmonic will take the stage and perform at 5 p.m. The fun and excitement continues at 7 p.m. at the grandstand with the USA Auto Cross Championship Derby. All rides will open at 1 p.m. The Bicycle drawing will be held at 7 p.m. followed by other drawings at 8 p.m. All exhibits will be released at 9 p.m. Fourteen bikes will be given away to lucky winners. Entry forms can be deposited throughout fair week in corresponding containers located with the bikes in Building E on the fairgrounds. The forms are on the website and available at local sponsors and at the fair. Winners do not need to be present. The final horse hitch for the Freedom Hill Hy-Lite Haflinger Hitch at the 2024 Saline Community Fair will hook up at 5:45 p.m. in Building F and parade around the grounds at 6:15 p.m.

In addition to exhibits, inside and outside displays and animals including Haflinger horses, the Adventures in Agriculture barn will be open through Sunday and will provide fun for kids. Don’t miss the Saline FFA Dunk Tank! Area businesses have displays throughout the fairgrounds and there are a variety of great food booths. Elliott’s Amusements are providing the carnival rides throughout the week.

For a complete schedule of the fair activities visit www.salinefair.org. You are also invited to follow the fair on facebook at Saline Community Fair or call the fair office during the fair at 734-429-1131. We also have a variety of lost and found items that have been turned into the fair office. Please also join us in thanking and supporting the many businesses and individuals who help to make the fair possible through many hours of volunteering, financial and in-kind support, and many other donations. These partnerships and the support of the community make a significant difference.

Come enjoy the fair, participate in the contests, fun, and activities, and try to find our fair mascot, Lonnie the Llama. The Saline Community Fair has an ice cream reward for the first five people to spot Lonnie and tell the Fair Office where you found him and what color bandana he’s wearing. Hide-N-Seek is each day through Sunday starting at 3 p.m. “Join Lonnie the Llama at the 2024 Saline Community Fair” August 28 – September 1, 2024.

