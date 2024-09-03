Washtenaw County Conservation District, EMU Offer Free Well Water Testing Event

The Washtenaw County Conservation District and students from Eastern Michigan University will be testing well water samples on Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Room 2304, 705 North Zeeb Rod.

Some of the tests that will be run include nitrate/nitrite, pH, turbidity and more.

This event is for those who are interested in getting their private wells tested (cities regularly test their drinking water). We suggest samples be at least 8 ounces and less than 48 hours old. Further water sampling instructions can be found at www.washtenawcd.org, and for questions or more information, contact Paul Buzzard at Paul@washtenawcd.org or by calling (734) 302-8713

More News from Saline