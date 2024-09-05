What to do in Saline this weekend: Food Drive, Home Materia Auction, Farmers Market, Birding Tips and More

Here's what's on our calendar for Saline this weekend.

...

8 things to do this weekend: Friday, Sep 6 - Sunday, Sep 8

Garage Sale - Fri Sep 6 8:00 am

Garage Sale Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 171 Saline River Drive.collectibles, jewelry, clothes, candles and more See less [more details]

The Taco Truck of Clinton at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Sep 6 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

We have the best tacos, quesabirrias, and burritos you’ve ever had!! Everything’s made with love♥️🌮 [more details]

Community Sound Bath - Fri Sep 6 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where he will use singing bowls, gongs, and more to create a gentle soundscape perfect for deep relaxation and peace.Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity chairs available to the first 7 participants who request them at the event.Current public health safety protocols will be observed… [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat Sep 7 8:00 am

Saline Farmers Market

This week we welcome autumn with Mike Snyder-Barker, playing folk and classic rock tunes from 10am-noon.The Master Gardeners return to the info booth for their fall garden support series. Bring your fall garden questions!The treasure hunt animal will be the pelican!

Join us every Saturday, 8am-noon for the freshest plants, produce, meat, poultry, eggs, cheese, honey, maple syrup, jams and high-quality crafts that the Saline area has to offer! [more details]

Michigan Home Improvement Material Auction - Sat Sep 7 9:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Find brand name overstock and discontinued products at the Michigan home remodel auction. Auction begins at 9am, doors open at 8am. Come by for a product sneak peak Friday 9/6 between 12-6pm. [more details]

Birding for Beginners - Sat Sep 7 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Join Naturalist Kelsey Dehring to learn tricks to identifying birds based on habitat, markings, and sounds. We’ll also discuss what to look for in… [more details]

Food Drive at Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Saline - Sat Sep 7 10:00 am

Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Saline

Join Genthe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Saline for a food donation drive as they will be collecting food donations for Saline Social Services from 10am-2pm. Come help support our community! [more details]

