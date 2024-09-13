Lithium Battery Storage Project Dominates Township Discussion

The Saline Township Board met on Wednesday evening to address routine business and once again most of the conversation of the meeting concerned the proposed lithium battery storage facility, a project to be located in the Michigan Avenue/Dell Road area.

JUPITER POWER

Emily Alspaw, from Jupiter Power attended the meeting and answered questions posed by citizens attending the meeting. The Saline Township Planning Commission will hold a public meeting to discuss the township’s zoning ordinance regulating projects similar to the proposed battery storage facility. Fred Lucas, consulting attorney for the township, stressed that at the planning commission meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Oct. 1 at the township hall on Braun Road, the commission will not discuss anything to do with the Jupiter battery storage facility project.

“At the planning commission meeting on the first, they will not be discussing or making any recommendations related to the Jupiter project,” Lucas said. “The meeting will discuss the township ordinance related to projects like the battery storage facility, and all similar energy related projects in the future.”

Ms. Alspaw said she would attend the planning commission meeting and wanted to serve as a resource for the township and its residents, to answer any questions that people may have. “Jupiter would like to work with the township and the local community in developing the project rather than having to go through the state.”

Residents who have any questions can direct them to Ms. Alspaw. Her email address is: emily.alspaw@jupiterpower.io

ROBERT MARION

Township Supervisor Jim Marion updated the board on Trustee Robert Marion. Mr. Marion has been dealing with a series of medical issues and was recently hospitalized for surgery. There was a moment of silence for Robert Marion and wishes for a healthy and speedy recovery.

FALL CLEAN-UP

Township Clerk Kelly Marion reported on behalf of Mary Gumtow, the township’s recycle coordinator, that the fall clean-up is scheduled for Saturday, 09-14-24 from 8 a.m. until 1:55 p.m. The trucks will leave the township hall promptly at 2 p.m. Details about items that are allowed to be dropped off at the township website. Jennifer Zink, township treasurer, said the township was approved for a $4,000 county grant to help defray some of the costs on the event. The fall clean-up is for Saline Township residents only and driver’s licenses will be checked.

ANDELINA FARMS

Dan Cabage, consulting engineer for the township, reported there would be a meeting at 11 a.m., Sept 18 at the township hall to provide an update on the development. Cabage said Andelina Farms could be asking for approval for Phase III of the development and he said it would be OK for the township to give their approval. This is open to anyone who is interested in attending.

MAPLE ROAD AGREEMENT WITH YORK TOWNSHIP

For several years Saline Township has had a shared agreement with York Township for road maintenance on Maple Road. That agreement was renewed by a unanimous vote.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m. The next Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. The Township Board will meet at 7 p.m., Oct. 9 at the township hall.

