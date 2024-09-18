Patricia O'Donohue, Cherished by Many, Spread Love and Joy Wherever She Went

Patricia “Pat” Ann O’Donohue, age 94 of Chelsea, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2024, in her home at Silver Maples.

Pat was born November 23, 1929, in Hamilton, OH to Lee and Mildred (Streit) Woodruff. She married Arthur O'Donohue on January 13, 1973.

Pat worked at Uniroyal Tire as a Key Punch Operator for many years. Pat, who was cherished by many, is deeply missed by her family and friends. She spread love and joy everywhere she went. She frequently dedicated time to reading verses and psalms from the Bible, reflecting her devout faith in God and her eager anticipation of reuniting with Him in heaven.

For fun, Pat could often be found Square Dancing, reading, playing board games (especially Rummikub) and card games, Cross stitching, Needlepoint, Crocheting, Knitting, and Origami.

To cherish her memory, Pat leaves stepchildren: Dennis (Linda) O'Donohue, Susan O'Donohue, Frank O'Donohue, Lois (Kevin) McFarland, and Brian (Lee Ann) O'Donohue; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Lee and Jack Woodruff, her sister, Jean Woodruff, her sons Albert, Michael, and Ronald Parsons, and her granddaughter, Shauna Parsons.

Services will be private, and Pat will be laid to rest next to her husband, Arthur, at Glen Eden Memorial Park. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Pat’s memory is asked to please consider Faith In Action, 603 South Main Street, Chelsea, MI 48118, or a donation can be made to the donor’s favorite charity. To share a favorite memory of Pat or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com

More News from Saline