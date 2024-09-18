Ridgewater Townhomes Clears First Hurdle

Ridgewater Townhomes, a 51-unit development proposed for 7.35 acres on the southwest corner of Ann Arbor-Saline and Saline Waterworks roads, cleared its first hurdle at the City of Saline Planning Commission meeting Sept. 11.

Danny Veri and Livonia Builders propose the project. They have developed multi-family developments like Cascade Point and Westgate and single-family developments like the neighborhood that replaced Hought School.

Planning commission voted to recommend to city council Veri's application for a preliminary planned unit development with several conditions. City council will consider approving the preliminary PUD at its Oct. 7 meeting. If approved, the planning commission and city council would take a more thorough look at the project - likely later in 2024 or early in 2025.

"This is a very early stage process," City Manager Colleen O'Toole said. "This literally just the developer requesting if they can be considered and whether they meed the criteria for a PUD."

The city's planning consultant, Mike Auerbach of Carlisle Wortman, and engineering consultant, MC Moritz of OHM, both said the project largely met the criteria to approve the preliminary PUD.

Auerbach said there have been significant updates since the last review in August. Interior driveways have been widened, interior sidewalks have been added, and there is more landscaping and a park bench.

In addition, a turn radius on an interior road was widened for emergency vehiches.

Auerbach, however, did have recommendations that would be included as conditions by the commission.

Items identified by the City Engineer and Saline Area Fire Department must be addressed.

Prior to Final PUD Plan approval, the applicant must submit a draft development agreement and any other documentation or agreements required by the City Attorney for the City’s review and approval.

The applicant must verify the number of proposed guest parking spaces and correct the plan as needed.

The applicant must confirm if brick is proposed on Building 5’s south elevation.

The material palette for Building 1 and Building 2 must be specified.

The applicant must provide color renderings and 3-D modeling of the development from the site’s interior and N. Ann Arbor Rd.

After some discussion, the commission also agreed a traffic study must be completed. One common complaint is that the ingress and regresses don't match with corresponding roadways. The exit on Saline Waterworks Road, for example, is close to Ann Arbor Street, but it doesn't align with the exit from Cascade Point. On the south, a new exist on to Ann Arbor Street doesn't match up with Harper Drive.

Auerbach also recommended consideration of additional landscaping and outdoor amenities, which was included as a condition.

At the request of Commissioner Dean Girbach, the commission attached a condition that Veri evaluate the possibility of moving the Ann Arbor Street sidewalk closer to the street.

City officials and Veri have also talked about Veri granting an easement from a nonmotorized path along the creek on the western part of the property.

The commission unanimously approved recommending the preliminary PUD to city council with the conditions. Absent were Chair Adrienne Young, Dan Carrol and Cheryl Hoeft. Scott Fosdick chaired the meeting.

Engineer Moritz noted that plans show development tying into water lines on the west side of Ann Arbor Street - but that's a raw water line. The treated water is on the east side of the street and it will cost significantly more to tie into that line.

During public comment and during a public hearing, residents expressed several concerns that ranged from a lack of parking, three-story buildings that didn't complement the surroundings, traffic issues, wetlands/wildlife and more.

The motion was made by Commissioner Brian Marl and seconded by Girbach.

