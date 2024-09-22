A Letter from Oscar and Marie Cotero, Who Have Sold Their Business

As you inch closer and closer to the age of retirement its natural to reflect on your success. If you are married with kids that success is often measured by your family’s well being and then you look at your career’s journey. Well, for Maria and I that success is intertwined by both means.

17 years ago, we decided to open a Sports Bar and Grill in our beloved little town of Saline. We knew Saline would be our home, and the place our family would stay. Well, that restaurant became a home away from home, for us. It’s where we spent a great amount of time running the business, becoming more familiar with our community… a place where regulars didn’t just become friends but rather family.

All four of our children worked here. It’s where we taught them how to become hard workers and how valuable relationships are. All four of our kids are proud Hornets, graduating from Saline High. They all went on to pursue higher education, and each graduated from their respectIve universities with a Bachelor degree… and they are now deep into their careers forming families of their own.

Stephen is financial adviser living in Wixom Michigan with his wife. Adriana is a local News Anchor living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina along with her husband and son (our first grandson!). Liana lives overseas on the Pacific Island of Saipan, she is the Marketing Director of a local company. Deana is a nurse at U of M, living back here in Saline. I share their paths because that right there is our success, and it would not have been possible without Oscar’s Sports & Grill… and more importantly without our beloved community, supporting us from day one. Because of you, Saline, we were able to afford our kids their future and let them become all that they are. And in a sense this business, is our last baby…. soon to be turning 18 years old and reaching a point where we must let go and watch it soar. We can’t thank you all enough for your love, friendships, support and most importantly giving us a place to feel at home.