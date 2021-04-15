COVID-19: Zero Deaths, 9 Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths added to the data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday. 250 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

The county counted nine new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 218 new positive tests. The county has recorded 66 hospitalizations since last Friday's update.

Previous day testing levels were halved from the record-setting levels reported yesterday. The positive test rate increased slightly to 3.02 percent in Washtenaw County.

The positive test rate also increased across the state, climbing from 14.22 percent to 14.63 percent. The state counted 7,955 new positive tests. Michigan saw 33 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total to 16,619.

Hospitalization metrics continued their concerning rise. There were 864 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, an increase of 22 in 24 hours. The number of ICU patients has now reached the levels seen during the peak of the fall wave.

There were 471 COVID-19 patients receiving care with ventilators, an increase of 10 in 24 hours. There were also eight more pediatric patients with COVID-19, bringing the total to 53.

ICU stays climbed to 872 Dec. 1 in Michigan. At that time, Michigan was seeing about 95 deaths a day. Today, with ICU stays at 864, about 46 people a day are dying with COVID-19.