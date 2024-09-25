CROSSCOUNTRY: Saline Takes First in 2nd Straight SEC Jamboree

Pioneer finished first, second and third - but Saline carried the day at the 2nd SEC Jambo Tuesday at Pioneer High School.

The Saline boys have won two SEC jamborees to start the conference season. Brennan LaRusso (16:36) was the top Hornet, taking fourth overall, as Saline finished with 49 points. Pioneer was second with 60 points.

While the Pioneers had the top three runners, Saline won with the depth. After LaRusso, Jacob Szalay (16:30) was sixth, Collin Eckerman was 10th (16:50) and Saman Meshinchi was 12th (16:57) before the next runner came in. Jacob Cole finished the Hornet scoring at 17th overall (17:28). Carlos Basulto (25th, 17:49), James Gage (26th, 17:50) and Williams Rosales (36th, 18:12) came before the fifth Pioneer runner.

Still just a junior, it seems like Brennan LaRusso has been around for a long time. He's clearly in a leadership role on the team.

"We've become a very strong team and we've battled through a lot of adversity," LaRusso said. "There are all these seedings and predictions and we were not the top coming into this, but I think we all knew what we were capable of and we're really executing."

LaRusso has been the fastest Hornet in both SEC jamborees. He said he's hitting his form after being slowed by nagging injuries. The Pioneer course is a notoriously slow course.

"It wasn't a PR, but it was a lot of improvement. It feels good to be back and be healthy," LaRusso said.

Obviously, the Hornets are sitting in a good spot to win the SEC Red if they continue to execute. LaRusso said the young Hornets can also make notice at the state meet.

JV Hornets Dominate

Saline dominated the boys' reserve race. Saline finished with 18 points - a nearly perfect score. Saline took six of the top seven places. Carter Mitton won the event in 18:03 and Ryan Stebem was second in 18:07. William VanHaaften was fourth, Ryan Rummel was fifth, Mason Liebman was sixth, and Archie Steven was seventh.

