Cash, Drugs Stolen from Saline Pharmacy

Saline Police were dispatched to Saline Pharmacy at 6:41 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and found forced entry to the front door and also found evidence of someone ransacking medications behind the counter - but the suspects were gone.

After an employee arrived, it was discovered narcotics were taken. In addition, the thieves took cash from the register.

"We are still in the process of reviewing video. Suspect(s) are possibly two males, wearing face masks and gloves, carrying backpacks," Chief Marlene Radzik wrote in an email.

Anyone with info is asked to call Saline Police Detective Bill Stanford at 734-429-7911.

