FOOTBALL: Saline Forfeits 3 Games Over Ineligible Player

The Saline varsity football team's unblemished record has taken a major hit. The Hornets have gone from 5-0 to 2-3 - and their playoff hopes are in jeopardy.

Saline is forfeiting their first three football games of the season for having an ineligible player in the lineup. The player moved to Saline from another Washtenaw County School.

The district provided no details about the violation. It's not clear if the player moved into the district and then moved out, or if he never lived here at all.

According to a statement emailed to football parents and the media by the district, the Athletic Department is responsible for enforcing MHSAA regulations.

Athletic Director Ashley Mantha clearly did not lay the responsibility at the feet of new head coach Kyle Short, who was also hired as a phys ed teacher.

“These forfeitures, while extremely unfortunate, do not diminish the hard work and accomplishments of the student-athletes or coaches. As a first-year varsity coach and teacher at Saline Area Schools, Coach Short has continuously demonstrated that he leads with both empathy and integrity. It is important to clarify that Coach Short had no involvement in the circumstances that led to these infractions. We fully support Coach as he continues to positively impact our student-athletes both on and off the field. In spite of setbacks, we are proud of the students who have demonstrated resilience and integrity throughout the season and look forward to their continued success," Mantha said.

It was just two or three years ago that the district was using retired Saline Police Officer Don Lupi to verify the residency of the athletes who moved to the area. Saline Area Schools spokesperson Jackie Martin did not answer whether Lupi or anyone else was in that role currently.

Martin said the district uses a variety of methods to verify residence, "one of which can involve sending a representative from the school to conduct residency checks. The name of the employee(s) responsible for residency verification is not relevant."

In his email, Superintendent Steve Laatsch wrote that the Athletic Department and district office "have held extensive discussions to revise our internal processes to prevent similar situations in the future. Greater safeguards with our Enrollment Office, Athletic Department, and compliance officer will help ensure this never happens again."

The forfeit of three games is in accordance with MHSAA policy, said Geoff Kimmerly, Director of Communications for the MHSAA. Kimmerly noted that the district "self-reported" the issues.

"Saline has been a model MHSAA member school for many years. We appreciate and respect how this matter was handled, and Saline is handling this unfortunate situation by the rules and with the highest level of integrity,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl stated in the district email.

In his email, Laatsch wrote that the district holds honesty and integrity in the highest regard.

"When residency concerns that potentially impacted athletic eligibility were brought to the attention of Athletic Director Mantha and me, we investigated, and in the interest of honesty and integrity, self-reported those concerns to the Michigan High School Athletic Association," Laatsch wrote.

Wins and Losses

The player involved has been out of the lineup for two games.

Saline was 5-0 and on a path to the SEC Red title. That's not going to happen now. If Saline can win out in the SEC Red, the team will finish 5-2 in the SEC Red.

Making the playoffs is up in the area. If Saline wins at Lake Orion (4-1) in week 9, the team will clinch a playoff berth.

Either way, Coach Short and the Hornets have a bit more adversity to deal with. They've known about this issue for a couple of weeks now and have, therefore, known about the potential forfeits.

More News from Saline