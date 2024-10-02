10-02-2024 4:35pm
Saline Recreation Hosts Halloween Movie in the Park Friday Night
Saline Recreations hosts Halloween Movie in the Park at Mill Pond Park on Friday night.
The featured movie is Hocus Pocus.
The free event also includes music, concessions and children's activities. Saline Recreation invites people to bring their families, blankets and chairs for a fun night out.
The activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at sundown.
More News from Saline
- Saline Homecoming Parade is Friday The annual Saline High School Homecoming Parade is at 5 p.m., Friday on Campus Parkway, between Harvest Elementary School and Saline High School.
- Review: Office Christmas Party, Grinch in Fight with Rudolph, Police Called Purple Rose Theatre Raises The Curtain on 2024-25 Season