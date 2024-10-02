Saline MI
10-02-2024 4:35pm

Saline Recreation Hosts Halloween Movie in the Park Friday Night

Saline Recreations hosts Halloween Movie in the Park at Mill Pond Park on Friday night.

The featured movie is Hocus Pocus.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4e6YQFrt1s -->

The free event also includes music, concessions and children's activities. Saline Recreation invites people to bring their families, blankets and chairs for a fun night out.

The activities begin at 6 p.m. and the movie begins at sundown.

