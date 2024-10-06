Saline Celebrates a Harvest Time on the Farm
More than 150 people visited the Rentschler Farm Museum for the annual Harvest Time Sunday.
The Rentschler Farm Museum is owned by the City of Saline and operated by the Saline Area Historical Society.
Christmas at the Rentschler Farm is Dec. 8.
More News from Saline
- VIDEO: 24-25 Saline Homecoming Parade Here's the 2024-25 Saline Homecoming Parade.
- VanHaaften, Murphy Named 2025 Saline Homecoming King and Queen Saline High School celebrated Homecoming all week and then crowned its king and queen at the football game Friday.