Saline Celebrates a Harvest Time on the Farm

More than 150 people visited the Rentschler Farm Museum for the annual Harvest Time Sunday.

Jim Roth helps demonstrate a corn shucking tool.

The Saline Fiddlers performed in the Rentschler Farm's Gazebo.

Children painted pumpkin in the yard.

Hayrides are one of the highlights of the day.

After the performance, a fiddler enjoys a donut.

A beautiful flower from the colorful, well kept Rentschler garden.

Suffolk sheep are pictured in the barn.

Exhibits in the barn.

The Saline Standard Windmill was a wooden windmill made in Saline.

This exhibit showed some of the other things made in Saline, including baseball bats and bowling pins.

Jim Roth shows a picture of Bracey Handle Manufacturing.

The Rentschler Farm Museum is owned by the City of Saline and operated by the Saline Area Historical Society.

Christmas at the Rentschler Farm is Dec. 8.

