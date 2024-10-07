VanHaaften, Murphy Named 2025 Saline Homecoming King and Queen

Saline High School celebrated Homecoming all week and then crowned its king and queen at the football game Friday. The Homecoming Dance was held Saturday at Hornet Stadium.

Charlie VanHaaften and Campbell Murphy were crowned the Class of 2025 King and Queen Friday night.

VanHaaften is the son of Joel and Valerie VanHaaften. He has a four-year member of the Saline golf team and an active member of NHS, Link Crew, Student Council and he is Vice President of Public Relations for DECA. After graduation, he plans to attend college and major in computer science.

Campbell Murphy is the daughter of Katie and Jason Murphy. She is a member of the varsity diving team and varsity lacrosse team. Campbell has committed to Chatham University, where she will continue to play lacrosse and pursue a career in interior architecture.

Murphy and VanHaaften during the Homecoming Parade.

Matt Mareno is the son of Shelly and Steve Mareno. Mareno is a member of the baseball team and a member of the High Five Club. He enjoys fishing and golfing with friends. Matt plans to attend college where he will play baseball and major in Aviation or Finance.

Sydney Hastings is the daughter of Lisa and Dan Hastings. She is a four-year varsity softball player and also plays on a team that takes her around the country during the summer. She enjoys golf with friends and family. Hastings will play softball at the University of Michigan,].

Hastings and Mareno in the Homecoming Parade.

Jaiden Leonard is the son of Shawn and Tameka Leonard. He plays football and runs track. He loves hanging out with friends, teammates and his girlfriend, Kate. After graduation, he plans to play college football and travel.

Kate McGovern is the daughter of Ryan and Amy McGovern. She has been a part of the Hornet field hockey program for five years. In her spare time, he enjoys snowboarding and listening to music. She plans to study radiology in university.

McGovern and Leonard are pictured in the homecoming parade.

Chris Thornell is the son of Jason and Michelle Thornell. He's a member of the varsity hockey team. He enjoys working out and hanging with friends. He plans to study engineering in college.

Kate Sonnenday is the daughter of Christopher and Amy Sonnenday. She is active in many clubs, including DECA, Student Council and NHS and she's the Student Representative on the Saline Board of Education. She enjoys hanging out with friends, working out and traveling. She plans to attend an out-of-state college to study marketing.

Sonnenday and Thornell are pictured in the parade.

The rest of the Homecoming Court.

Westin Rogers and Roselyn Mills are representing the class of 2028.

Sloane McClellan and Benjamin Reeves represent the Class of 2027.

Shannon Tangney and Landon Phelps represent the class of 2026.

