Saline Township Board Approves Approves Road Contracts With Road Commission

The Saline Township Board passed a resolution which finalized a proposed agreement with the Washtenaw County Road Commission (WCRC) for 2021. The agreement was modified in the resolution which will need to be approved by the WCRC.

Washtenaw County Road Commission

The proposed agreement between Saline Township and the WCRC includes:

Dust Control – two (2) solid applications of contract brine – estimated 111,840 gallons of contract brine @ $0.189/gallon. Cost = $21,137.76

Shaping Arkona Road, Macon Road to Goodrich Road – shaping the existing surface, application of limestone with associated dust control. Cost = $46,500

Macon Road, Braun Road to Willow Road – shaping the existing surface, application of limestone with associated dust control. Cost = $67,300

Township-wide Drainage Improvements – roadside berm removal and ditching on various roads within the township, as determined by the township supervisor. Cost = $16,500

Johnson Road, from Marion Road to Macon Road – shaping the existing surface with application of limestone associated with dust control. The Board approved the shaping of the road surface be reduced from four inches to three inches, reducing the cost of the project by $8,500 for a total cost of $27,500.

The WCRC will use $29,420 in matching funds for the work, leaving the township with a total cost of $149,517.76.

Andelina Farms

Township Supervisor Jim Marion said that work was continuing on the Andelina Farms development.

“They are working on the over-flow water line that will take water runoff and dump it into the river,” Marion said. Board members commented about the lone house that has appeared on the property.

Saline Township Spring Clean-Up

Supervisor Marin reported that Saline Township’s annual spring clean-up day is scheduled for Saturday, May 15, 2021 from 8am – 1:45pm. There are no tractor tires allowed at this year’s spring clean-up event.

The meeting was adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

Upcoming Meetings

The next Saline Township Board meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 5-12-21 at 7 p.m. The next Township Planning Commission meeting will be on Tuesday, 5-04-21 at 7 p.m. All meetings are held at the Saline Township Hall on Braun Road.