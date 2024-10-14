Saline Twp. Planners Say No to Regulations on Battery Storage Plant, Twp. Board Takes No Action

Democracy was on full display at Wednesday’s Saline Township Board meeting as several township residents stood, one after another, to express their disappointment with the Saline Township Planning Commission’s decision to not approve the changes in the ordinance regulating the proposed battery storage facility and other alternative energy projects in the township.

“You are our elected representatives,” township resident Ernest Meyer, who owns property adjacent to the proposed battery storage facility, told the township board last week. “We would much rather have our township representatives overseeing this project than the State of Michigan. If you do nothing and the state takes this project over, that will be on you.”

Jupiter Energy is proposing to build a lithium battery storage facility along U.S. 12 and Schill Road in Saline Township. The proposed plan will include the purchase of 55 acres, with the storage facility being set on 7.7 acres, in the northern end of the parcel because it is nearest to the DTE Dorset substation. The project would include 112 buildings, approximately the size of a large chicken coop, to be arrayed within the 7.7 acres. From the storage facilities, underground power lines will be encased that will connect to the DTE substation. The batteries will store energy that would be sold to DTE when there is a surge in demand and the existing power grid cannot meet the demand.

At the township planning commission meeting on Tuesday evening, an overflow crowd packed the township hall to ask questions and express concerns about the project. Representatives from Jupiter Energy, developer of the proposed battery storage facility project, were present to answer questions and correct any misinformation or misunderstandings that might have existed.

Gretchen Waters, another township resident, told the board that she was so pleased with how the planning commission was conducted, with everyone being polite and respectful, allowing for a frank and informative conversation.

“There is a 100 percent chance this application will be approved, whether by the township or the State of Michigan, so it is in our best interests for the township to maintain local control over this project,” Waters said. “Jupiter Energy has agreed to all of the proposed changes in the local ordinance, and that is also in our best interests.”

Among the suggested changes to the ordinance discussed at Tuesday’s planning meeting, which were agreed to, in principle, by Jupiter Energy representatives, included:

Paying 100 percent of the decommission fee upfront to be maintained in an escrow account by the township, which would be used to restore the property to its original form upon termination of the project, expected to be 20 – 25 years.

Establishing a development agreement prior to the beginning of construction of the project that would include: Periodic re-evaluation of the costs of decommissioning the project, requiring a negotiating prior to any potential future expansion of the project, Establishing an agreement with the Saline Fire Department determining what additional resources might be required to ensure adequate fire protection, Ensuring appropriate safety protocols are established for the protection of people and property, Receiving a commitment from Jupiter Energy for providing assistance to township staff when applying for state and federal grants.



Township Supervisor Jim Marion was clear that he had reservations about the project. Prior to the start of the meeting, Marion indicated that the board would not consider any action about the ordinance that was not approved at the planning commission the night before.

“I prefer to let sleeping dogs lie,” Marion said. He said flatly that he had nothing to say and would offer no quotes for the story.

Fred Lucas, the township’s consulting attorney, again reminded the board of the requirements of Public Act 233, Michigan’s law that will take effect on 11-29-24.

“The board is not bound by the Planning Commission’s recommendation,” Lucas said. “You have three options: 1) accept the commission’s recommendation and the State of Michigan will oversee the project if Jupiter Energy elects to proceed with an application to the state; 2) approve the revised ordinance despite the planning commission’s recommendation or 3) refer the matter back to the Planning Commission for further review and action.”

Lucas went on to highlight what another Michigan Township developed in their ordinance.

“The Board has the option of creating what is called an ‘overlay’ to the existing master plan, where the board can designate specific areas where similar projects can be located in the future,” he said

According to Lucas, bringing together developers of battery storage facilities, wind, gas and solar energy projects to learn what criteria they use in determining how they locate their proposed projects. The township could then use those criteria when determining what areas of the township would be compatible with any future proposed projects. With this kind of approach, the township could maintain some control over where these projects are located.

The proposed battery storage project by Jupiter Energy offers some financial benefit to Saline Township, Washtenaw County, and the Saline Area School District. These financial benefits would be derived from grants and local tax revenues.

The township would be eligible to apply for a state grant of $500,000. The township would have total control of how those financial resources would be used. In addition to State of Michigan renewable energy grants, Jupiter Energy reported they would provide an additional $200,000 to the township.

Over the life of the project, Jupiter Energy projected revenues from taxes paid by the project included:

$1,300,000 for the Saline Township

$2,800,000 for Washtenaw County

$6,200,000 for Saline Area Schools

Jupiter Energy estimated their total investment in the project would be between $85 - $90 million dollars.

Township treasurer Kelly Marion suggested that the board could add the battery storage facility ordinance for discussion and possible action at the November board meeting, which would be in advance of Nov. 29, when Public Act 233 is effective.

Recyling Day Update:

Mary Gumtow, recycling coordinator for the township, reported that seventy-three residents took part in the township’s recycling day. This was a good turnout and the event went smoothly.

Andelina Farms:

Tom Hammond, board representative to the township planning commission, said that Andelina Farms reported that construction of Phase III was projected to be completed by February 2026. The houses are selling just as fast as they are being built.

Illegal Dumping in the Township

The board discussed that illegal dumping within the township has increased over the last several months. The dumping is occurring in all parts of the township. The board asked residents to report any dumping they may observe and, if possible, take pictures. Officials indicated that legal action would be pursued against any individuals identified as dumping illegally. Township officials reported that beds, mattresses, tires and other debris are being dumped in the township.

Saline Fire Board

The next meeting of the Saline Area Fire Board is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 6. The fire board is an oversight board with representatives from each of the participating jurisdictions, including the City of Saline and the townships of Lodi, Saline and a part of York.

The meeting was adjourned at 8 p.m. The next township planning commission meeting is scheduled for Dec. 2. The township board will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Both meetings begin at 7 p.m. at the township hall.

More News from Saline