Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Oct 11 - Sunday, Oct 13

The echo of summer quiets Saturday and Sunday. After a gorgeous Friday, it's going to get cooler and wetter.

Weekend weather: Friday, Oct 11 - Sunday, Oct 13

Friday

Sunny, with a high of 80 and low of 39 degrees. Mist in the morning, sunny for the afternoon, clear during the evening,

High: 80° Low: 39° with a 0% chance of rain.

Saturday

Moderate rain, with a high of 61 and low of 44 degrees. Don't forget your umbrella! Partly Cloudy during the morning, cloudy in the afternoon, partly cloudy for the evening, overcast overnight.

High: 61° Low: 44° with a 73% chance of rain.

Sunday

Heavy rain, with a high of 62 and low of 46 degrees. Fog in the morning, patchy rain nearby in the afternoon, moderate rain overnight.

High: 62° Low: 46° with a 89% chance of rain.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.

